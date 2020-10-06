iPhone 12 will be announced by Apple on October 13

After announcing new Apple Watch and iPad models last month, Apple is now gearing up to reveal new iPhone hardware.

Apple today announced its “Hi, Speed” event, which will take place on Tuesday, October 13. The event will be live streamed on Apple’s website starting at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

Because new Apple Watches and iPads were revealed at last month’s event, that means this new event will likely focus on the iPhone 12. Rumors say that Apple is prepping four models this year, including a 5.4-inch “mini” iPhone, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

It’s said that the iPhone 12 series could feature an updated design with flat sides, similar to the iPad Pro. All four models are expected to get OLED displays and 5G connectivity, too, though rumors have suggested that while all four models will support sub-6GHz 5G, mmWave will be limited to the Pro models and possibly only on the 6.7-inch Pro Max.

The tagline of the event seems to hint that 5G support will be included with the new iPhones. “Hi, speed” sounds like “high-speed”, and faster speeds are one of the benefits of 5G networks. Also of note is that the background of the invitation is blue, and rumors have said that the new iPhone 12 Pro models will get a dark blue color option to replace the Midnight Green of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

Source: Joanna Stern (Twitter)