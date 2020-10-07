T-Mobile’s LG V60 ThinQ is getting a new update today
We’ve seen quite a few Samsung device updates lately, but today it’s time for an LG phone to get a new update.
T-Mobile is now updating its LG V60 ThinQ to version v600TM10w. It’s a smaller update, coming in at just 110MB, a1nd you can check for it by going into Settings > System > Update center > System update on your V60.
There’s no official changelog for this update yet but we do know that it includes the September 1, 2020 security patches, up from the July security patch level that the V60 was on previously. TmoNews reader Nick also found functional upgrades and speed enhancements for the V60’s Dual Screen attachment.
If you’ve got an LG V60 ThinQ, let us know if you find any interesting changes after updating!
Thanks Nick and Terrence!