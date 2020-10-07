T-Mobile will give away $2 Dunkin’ cards and over $1 million in app store cards next Tuesday

After handing out a promo card for Baskin-Robbins ice cream this week, T-Mobile will follow it up next week with another treat: donuts.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a free $2 Dunkin’ card next Tuesday, October 13. Also planned for next week is the return of the free one-night Redbox disc rental.

Hot Topic will be a part of T-Mobile Tuesdays next week, too, offering 50% off one item up to $100, which could get you a sizable discount on a new piece of clothing or an accessory. And rounding out next week’s deals is a Shell offer that’ll get you a gas discount of $0.10 off per gallon.

For its next contest, T-Mobile Tuesdays will be giving away more than $1 million in Apple App Store and Google Play Store gift cards to help winners load up their phone with new apps. Five grand prize winners will each get a $100 gift code for Google’s Play Store or a $100 Apple Gift Card for the App Store or Apple Retail location.

One hundred second prize winners of next week’s contest will each receive a $50 gift code to the Play Store or Apple Gift Card for the App Store or Apple Retail location, and 200,000 second prize winners will each get a $5 gift code for the Play Store or Apple Gift Card for the App Store or Apple Retail location.