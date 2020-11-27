T-Mobile Cyber Monday deal offers free iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
T-Mobile’s got a lot of Black Friday deals running right now, including offers on Apple, Samsung, and Google phones plus a free voice line promotion. And soon it’ll add another special offer.
This Monday, November 30, T-Mobile will offer a free iPhone XR, T-Mobile REVVL 5G, or Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 when you add a new line. This deal will be available to both new and existing customers.
This Cyber Monday offer will only be available for 24 hours.
While the iPhone XR isn’t Apple’s latest smartphone, it does run iOS 14 so you get all of the new features of that update like home screen widgets, picture-in-picture videos, mentions and in-line replies for iMessage, and more. And speaking of updates, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 was just updated with improved GPS accuracy and connectivity and some other goodies.