OnePlus 7T is on sale for $300 during Black Friday

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new smartphone for the holidays, there’s a pretty nice deal to be had on the OnePlus 7T.

The OnePlus 7T is now available for just $299.99 from B&H Photo. That’s half off its normal cost and is the lowest price that a new OnePlus 7T has been available for.

This deal applies to the T-Mobile version of the OnePlus 7T, but B&H also says that the phone is sold unlocked.

That’s not the only notable OnePlus 7T deal that’s available today. OnePlus itself is offering the T-Mobile version of the 7T for just $1 when you buy a OnePlus 8 Pro for $799. Just add both phones to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied, getting you both phones for $800.

Both of these offers are only available today for Black Friday, so you don’t have long to jump on them if one is piquing your interest.

The OnePlus 7T’s spec list includes a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 6.55-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple rear camera setup with 48MP main, 16MP ultra wide, and 12MP telephoto cameras. It may be a year old, but it’s still got some solid specs that ought to serve you well, and at these deals it’d be a great option for anyone looking for a low-cost phone for themselves or a loved one.

Sources: B&H Photo, OnePlus