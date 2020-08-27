T-Mobile REVVL 5G is its most affordable 5G phone yet, REVVL 4+ and 4 also official

T-Mobile’s line of own-brand REVVL smartphones is back, and this time one of the models is gaining a major new feature: 5G support.

The REVVL 5G, REVVL 4+, and REVVL 4 are now official and they’ll be available starting September 4 from both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. The REVVL 5G is the most high-end of the bunch, packing an octa-core Snapdragon 765 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 6.53-inch FHD+ display.

The 5G-equipped REVVL also touts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra wide cam, and 5MP macro camera for close-ups. There’s a 16MP selfie camera, too, that lives in a hole-punch in the upper-left corner of the REVVL 5G’s display.

Other specs of the REVVL 5G include 128GB of built-in storage, a 4500mAh battery, face unlock support, and Android 10. Its wireless band support includes n71/n2/n66/n41/n25 for 5G and 2/4/66/25/26/41 for 4G LTE.

Then there’s the REVVL 4+. This one’s packing a dual rear camera array with 16MP and 5MP cams plus a 16MP front camera in a waterdrop notch. The screen is a 6.52-inch HD+ panel, and there’s a rear fingerprint reader plus face unlock support.

Inside the REVVL 4+ is an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 4000mAh battery. And finally, it supports 4G LTE bands 2/4/5/12/25/26/41/66/71.

And the REVVL 4 is the entry-level model of the trio. It’s powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6761V/CA processor and is packing 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 3500mAh battery.

There’s a single 13MP rear camera on the REVVL 4 plus a 5MP selfie camera that lives in a waterdrop notch at the top of its 6.22-inch HD+ display. Face unlock support and a rear fingerprint reader are included as well, plus support for 4G LTE bands 2/4/5/7/12/25/26/41/66/71.

One of the main features of all three phones is their affordability. Here’s what the pricing for the new REVVL phones looks like:

REVVL 5G: $0 down and $16.67 per month for 24 months on EIP, $50 down and $16 per month on an 18-month JUMP! On Demand lease, or $399.99 full retail

REVVL 4+: $0 down and $8 per month for 24 months on EIP, $0 down and $9 per month through JOD, or $192 full retail

REVVL 4: $0 down and $5 per month for 24 months with EIP, $0 down and $5.50 per month on JOD, or $120 full retail

Rolling out with the REVVL phones are new deals that’ll help you get them for even less. New and existing T-Mobile customers can get $200 off the REVVL 5G or get the REVVL 4+ or REVVL 4 for free. New customers just need to switch to T-Mobile while existing customers must add a new line of service.

To get these deals, you’ll need to buy your new REVVL on a 24-month EIP payment plan and you’ll then receive 24 monthly bill credits to cover those payments. The offers are available to customers on Magenta (including Unlimited 55, First Responders, and Military), Essentials, T-Mobile One, Simple Choice, Business Unlimited, Unlimited Basic, Plus, and Premium plans. Select Choice and 4 for $100 Value Essentials are not eligible.

Source: T-Mobile