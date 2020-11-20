T-Mobile’s Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ are now receiving new updates

Before the weekend begins, T-Mobile has begun pushing a new software update to the Samsung Galaxy S10 series of phones.

The T-Mobile Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ are now being updated. Galaxy S10e owners should be on the lookout for version G970USQS4ETJ2 while Galaxy S10 users will get version G973USQS4ETJ2 and Galaxy S10+ owners will be updated to version G975USQS4ETJ2.

The changelogs for these updates are pretty generic, mentioning device stability improvements, bug fixes, and performance improvements, but we do know that they bump the S10 phones up to the November 1, 2020 security patch level.

Samsung’s changelogs for the three updates looks like this:

Device stability improvements, bug fixes.

New and / or enhanced features.

Further improvements to performance.

T-Mobile hasn’t refreshed its Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ support pages for these new updates yet, so we may learn more about what’s in them when it does.

In the mean time, you Galaxy S10 series owners can check for your new update by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually. Be sure to let us know if you find any interesting changes!

Thanks Tom!