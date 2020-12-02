T-Mobile rolling out new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra updates
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 owners, there’s a fresh update coming your way.
T-Mobile today released new updates for both the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. They bring the November 1, 2020 security patches, but there’s no word on what else might be included because T-Mo hasn’t yet posted its changelogs for these updates yet.
Galaxy Note 20 owners should be on the lookout for version N981USQS1BTK3, while Note 20 Ultra users are getting version N986USQS1BTK3.
You Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra owners should see your new updates arriving over the air in the coming days. As always, you can also check for an update manually by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.
Once you’ve updated your Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, let us know if you spot any interesting changes!
