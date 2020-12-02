T-Mobile’s TVision Live Zone service gains a few new channels

Just a couple of weeks after T-Mobile added more channels to TVision, it’s adding a few more.

TVision Live Zone recently got 3 more channels. They are Baby TV, Fox Life, and Nat Geo Mundo. These channels are only available in the $60 TVision Live Zone tier, which includes nearly 80 channels following this latest addition.

These aren’t the biggest, most popular channels around, but they are a few new channels that are now available to TVision Live Zone customers for no extra charge. So if you’re a Live Zone subscriber, check out these new channels and see if there’s anything on them that piques your interest.

Thanks Info Assistant!

Source: TVision Channel Lineup

  • Terry

    Not enticing me. Maybe for some. I just wish they’d let you build a bundle. $40 for so many channels. $50 for more etc. I’ve currently got the $50 plan and trying it out. Better than paying cable company and I’m pretty happy with it. We shall see.

