T-Mobile Galaxy S20 rumored to get Android 11 update on December 11

Samsung said today that it’s officially begun rolling out its One UI 3 with Android 11 update, and T-Mobile customers could see it as soon as next week.

T-Mobile will reportedly begin pushing Android 11 to the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra on December 11. That’s according to Max Weinbach, who’s been the source of accurate Samsung leaks in the past.

T-Mo hasn’t made any announcements about its Android 11 update plans for the Galaxy S20 series, but a rollout could happen soon. Samsung confirmed that Android 11 started going out to the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra in the U.S. today, and Verizon actually began sending the update to its Galaxy S20 customers yesterday. So a T-Mobile rollout could indeed be coming soon.

Samsung says that it plans to begin pushing One UI 3 with Android 11 to more devices in the coming weeks, including the Galaxy Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Note 10, Galaxy Fold, and Galaxy S10 series devices. However, there’s no word yet on when those upgrades might begin hitting T-Mo customers’ phones.

As for what’s included with the One UI 3 upgrade, Samsung says it’s made several improvements. The lock screen is redesigned and includes widgets to help you control music and see important info like calendar events. That lock screen fades out more cleanly when you unlock your phone, and when navigating One UI 3, you’ll get smoother motion effects and animation and natural haptic feedback.

You can now change the design or color of the clock of the Always On Display on your lock screen, too, and home screen widgets can now have their transparency adjusted to give you more customization. Messaging is better with all message app alerts grouped together in your notification shade. And Samsung has updated its Quick Panel settings to give it a better look.

Other improvements coming in One UI 3 include the ability to pin the apps you share to most in the share sheet, support for different work and personal profiles to help give you more balance, edge-to-edge full screen video calls, and the launch of Samsung Free, which is a right swipe away from your home screen and offers personalized games, news headlines, and streaming media.

Lastly, there’s better AI-based zoom for photos in the camera app as well as improved autofocus and auto-exposure, and the Gallery app is getting organization categories to help you more quickly find the images you’re looking for.

As usual, I’ll let you know when the One UI 3 updates begin hitting T-Mobile’s Samsung devices, so stay tuned!

