T-Mobile’s current free voice line deal is ending today
A little more than a week after T-Mobile launched its current free voice line deal, the promo is about to come to an end.
T-Mobile has told TmoNews that its current free line promotion is ending today, confirming a leak from Reddit. That means that if you’re interested in taking advantage of the offer but haven’t, you’ve only got a few more hours to do so.
As a reminder, this deal offers a free voice line to customers who already have at least two paid voice lines on a qualifying plan. Your new line will be free with monthly bill credits and will remain free for as long as you keep your qualifying plan and line count.
The plans that qualify for this promotion include Magenta and Magenta Plus, Business Unlimited, T-Mobile One and One Plus, T-Mobile Essentials, and Simple Choice postpaid plans. Military, First Responder, Unlimited 55, and any promotional plans that already have additional free voice lines are not eligible.
Have you taken advantage of this current free line deal?