T-Mobile Tuesdays will include free Firehouse Subs sandwich, Dunkin’ surprise next week
Next week’s T-Mobile Tuesdays gifts have been revealed and they include a restaurant that’s new to the program.
On Tuesday, December 8, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a free medium sub from Firehouse Subs. The sandwich will be free with any purchase, so you will have to buy a drink, bag of chips, or something else to go with your free sub.
Also coming next week is a “Surprise Gift Drop”. It’ll be something from Dunkin’, so it’s likely that the gift will be a discounted coffee or donut, but we’ll have to wait a few days to find out exactly what T-Mo and Dunkin’ have planned.
Rounding out next week’s deals are 10 free 4×6 photo prints from Walgreens which help make for a great holiday gift, plus a discount of $0.10 off per gallon of gas from Shell.
T-Mobile says that there’s no sweepstakes happening next week.