OnePlus 8 getting a new update with better call performance and other improvements
The OnePlus 8 is getting a new update from T-Mobile this week.
The new update bumps the OnePlus 8 to version 10.5.23.IN55CB and it weighs in at 182MB. Unfortunately, there’s no Android 11 in this update, but it does bring the November 2020 security patches, improved call performance, and “general improvements and fixes”.
If you’ve got a OnePlus 8, you should see this update hit your device in the coming days if it hasn’t arrived already. Alternately, you can manually check for the new update by going in Settings > System > System update > Check for update.
Let us know when your OnePlus 8 gets its new update!
Thanks Paul!