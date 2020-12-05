T-Mobile Galaxy S20 series now receiving One UI 3 with Android 11 update

Looks like T-Mobile is treating Galaxy S20 owners to their Android 11 update a bit earlier than expected.

The T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are now receiving their One UI 3 update that includes Android 11 and the November 1, 2020 security patches. The updates are big, coming in at around 2GB, so you may want to find a speedy internet connection before you start your download.

Galaxy S20 owners should be on the lookout for an update to version G981USQU1CTKH, while Galaxy S20+ users are getting version G986USQU1CTKH and Galaxy S20 Ultra owners are receiving version G988USQU1CTKH.

The One UI 3 upgrade is a big one with lots of new features and improvements. Samsung touts that it has “refreshed the look and feel” of its interface, including more consistent icons, smoother motion, improved animations, and haptic feedback for common interactions.

Also included are performance improvements. Apps will run faster and perform better thanks to enhanced dynamic memory allocation, and Samsung says it’s restricted background activities to help get you better performance and power usage.

Some of the specific new features added in One UI 3 include more Dynamic Lock Screen image categories, improved autofocus and auto exposure in the Camera app, a cleaned up Settings app with a simpler look and new search features, easier photo editing and sharing in the Gallery app, and the ability to use Digital Wellbeing to separate personal and work profiles.

There are some Android 11 features included in this update, too, like a dedicated conversations section in the notifications shade to help you see and respond to incoming messages more easily. There’s also an improved media panel in the notifications that’ll make it easier for you to control media playback.

This new update is now rolling out over the air and several TmoNews readers have gotten it today, so if you’ve got a Galaxy S20 series device you should see it on your phone soon. If you don’t feel like waiting, which would be understandable given all the new stuff in this update, you can check for your update manually by going into Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Thanks Debjit, Daryl, Terrence, Derek, Marcus, Paul, and Danny!