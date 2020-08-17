T-Mobile comes in first place again in new J.D. Power Wireless Purchase Experience report

J.D. Power announced earlier this year that T-Mobile had the best wireless purchase experience among US carriers in the latter half of 2019, and today it was revealed that T-Mo continued that performance through the first half of 2020.

T-Mobile finished first in the latest edition of J.D. Power’s U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience report. T-Mo earned 863 points out of a possible 1,000, the same number it had in the previous report.

AT&T came in second with 853 points, a significant increase from the 837 points it scored in the previous report. Verizon came in third with 839 points and Sprint finished fourth with 820 points.

Metro by T-Mobile improved its score from the previous report, moving up to 851 points and second place after finishing in third place with 843 points in the second half of 2019.

Cricket Wireless offered the best prepaid purchase experience, says J.D. Power, with 860 points out of 1,000. Virgin Mobile came in third with 839 points and Boost Mobile was right behind with 837 points.

In the “Non-Contract Value Carriers” segment of the market, J.D. Power says that Consumer Cellular offers the best purchase experience for the ninth straight time. Consumer Cellular scored 877 points while Straight Talk earned 845 points and TracFone scored 828 points.

J.D. Power’s U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience study gets responses from consumers who used one of three purchase channels: phone calls with sales reps, visits to a retail store, and online/website contact with sales reps.

For this latest version of the U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience report, J.D. Power included 13,368 responses from consumers between January and June 2020.

When was the last time you interacted with a T-Mobile sales rep over the phone, online, or in-store? How’d the experience go?

Source: J.D. Power