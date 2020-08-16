T-Mobile Galaxy S10, S10e, and S10+ receiving new updates

Just a couple of days after T-Mobile began pushing out an update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, it’s released updates for the other members of the S10 family.

The T-Mobile versions of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ are all receiving new updates. Galaxy S10e owners should be on the lookout for an update to version G970USQS4DTG1 while Galaxy S10 owners are getting version G973USQS4DTG1 and Galaxy S10+ users are receiving version G975USQS4DTG1.

These updates are fairly sizable, with all three coming in at more than 450MB in size. The only item listed on the changelog for the updates is the August 1, 2020 Android security patches, though, so it’s not yet clear what else might be inside them.

I’ve gotten several tips from T-Mobile Galaxy S10 series owners who received the update this weekend, so if your S10 hasn’t yet gotten its OTA yet, you should see it soon. As usual, you’ve also got the option of manually checking for the update by launching your Settings app and tapping on “Software update” followed by “Download updates manually”.

When your Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+ gets its update, let us know if you find anything interesting!

Thanks Tom, Paul, Bryan, Hugh, and Joanna!

Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+