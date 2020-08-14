T-Mobile updating Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Galaxy S10 5G
T-Mobile is finishing up the week with new updates for three Samsung phones.
The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are now receiving updates that include the August 2020 security patches. Note 10 owners should be on the lookout for an update to version N970USQS4CTG1, while Note 10+ users will get version N975USQS4CTG1.
Also being updated today is the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. This update brings the August 2020 security patches, too, and it’s version G977TUVS5CTG1.
All three updates are now rolling out over the air, and if you’ve got a Note 10, Note 10+, or S10 5G, you should see your device’s update soon. As usual, you can also check for the update manually by launching your phone’s Settings app and tapping on “Software update” followed by “Download updates manually”.
Thanks Rove!
Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy S10 5G