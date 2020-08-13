T-Mobile Tuesdays will give away more than $1 million in Amazon gift card prizes next week
Next week’s edition of T-Mobile Tuesdays is bringing with it some more food and a lot of Amazon gift card prizes.
On Tuesday, August 18, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a free sandwich from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. You can find the nearest Dickey’s location to you by visiting the restaurant’s website.
Also coming next week is a free one-night Redbox rental and 40% off at Puma.com. You’ll be able to score a $0.10 discount per gallon of gas from Shell next week, too.
Rounding out next week’s T-Mobile Tuesday deals is a free two-month learning subscription from Lingokids. This is an app that teaches English to kids ages 2-8 using games and interactivity.
Next week’s prizes will see T-Mobile giving away more than $1 million in Amazon gift cards. Ten grand prize winners will each receive a code valid for a $500 Amazon eGift Card from Tango Card. There will be 500 first prize winners who each get a code valid for a $100 Amazon eGift Card, and 250,000 people will each receive a code for a $5 Amazon eGift Card.