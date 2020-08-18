T-Mobile’s OnePlus 7 Pro is getting a new update
We’ve seen several Samsung phones get new updates recently, but now it’s time for a different device to be treated to a new update.
T-Mobile has begun updating its OnePlus 7 Pro. The update is version 10.0.6.GM31CB and comes in at 171MB. Included are the August 2020 Android security patches.
TmoNews reader Kolio already got this update on their OnePlus 7 Pro, so you other OP7 Pro owners should see it arrive in the coming days. You can also perform a manual check by launching your Settings app and tapping on System > System update > Check for update.
The OnePlus 7 Pro was updated with the June 2020 security patches back in June but never received a July 2020 security update, so it’s good to see T-Mo pushing the August 2020 security patches to get the OnePlus 7 Pro back up-to-date.
Thanks Kolio!
Source: T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro