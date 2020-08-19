T-Mobile Tuesdays will offer free Whopper deal again next week
Next week will bring the return of a T-Mobile Tuesdays regular.
On Tuesday, August 25, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a free Whopper from Burger King. You’ll need to spend $1 or more to get this deal. T-Mo also says that the offer is now valid in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the US Virgin Islands.
Other deals coming next week is a free 8×11 photo book from Shutterfly and a free 3-month subscription to Kidomi, an app for kids ages 6 through 12 with thousands of hours of games, books, and videos. Kidomi is available on the web, iOS, and Android.
Rounding out next week’s deals is a Shell discount that’ll get you $0.10 off per gallon of gas.
As a reminder, you’ve only got until to claim the Postmates and MyTelemedicine offers that T-Mobile launched back in June. They include three months of Postmates Unlimited food delivery plus a free six-month telemedecine membership to the Access a Doctor.
T-Mo hasn’t yet announced what prizes is has planned for next week’s contest.