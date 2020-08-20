Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra delivered early to T-Mobile pre-order customers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra don’t officially launch until tomorrow, but some lucky T-Mobile customers have already gotten their pre-ordered units.

As you can see in the photos above and below, some TmoNews readers have their Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phones in hand. They actually got the phones yesterday, two days ahead of the scheduled launch date.

And if getting your new phone ahead of its release date isn’t exciting enough, these Galaxy Note 20 Ultra owners got a new update when turning on their phones for the first time, too. The new updates for both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are based on the August 2020 security patches and include camera improvements, an improved call icon display in 5G SA, and more.

Here’s the full changelog for both updates:

August 2020 Security updates

Enhancements for lock screen live wallpaper

Improvements to Camera and Gallery Search

Adds TV through DeX

Improved call icon display in 5G SA

Additional updates and improvements

New Galaxy Note 20 Ultra owners should be on the lookout for an update to version N986USQU1ATH3 while Note 20 users can expect version N981USQU1ATH3.

Did you pre-order a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra and get it early? If so, share your first impressions with us!

Thanks Mr P, Adam, and Zapote21!