New T-Mobile deals offer half off iPhone SE and free Android phones from Motorola, LG

If you’re in the market for a new phone, T-Mobile recently kicked off a few deals that can get you a new device at a discount.

First up, T-Mobile recently launched a deal that offers $200 off a new iPhone SE. To get this discount you’ll need to activate a new line of service and buy an iPhone SE on a monthly payment plan. Your discount will then be applied over 24 monthly bill credits.

This deal applies to all colors and memory variants of the iPhone SE. Pricing starts at $399.99 for the 64GB model while the 128GB version is $449.99 and the 256GB model is $549.99. Also of note is that this deal is available on all postpaid rate plans.

If Android’s more your thing, T-Mobile also recently rolled out a deal that offers your choice of five smartphones for free when you add a new line. The devices include the Moto G7 Power, LG Stylo 5, LG K51, LG K40, LG Aristo 4+, and T-Mobile REVVLRY.

This deal requires that you add a new line of service and buy your device on a monthly payment plan. After you do, you’ll get 24 monthly bill credits to cover the full cost of your new phone.

T-Mo is also still running a few other deals that’ve been available for a while now. On the iOS side, you can get up to $700 off an iPhone 11 Pro when you port your number to T-Mobile and trade in an eligible device or get an iPhone 11 for free with port-in and eligible trade-in.

Folks who want an Android phone get 50% off a Galaxy S20 or $500 off an S20+ or S20 Ultra when you add a new line. T-Mo is still running its OnePlus deals that’ll get you either 50% off a OnePlus 8 5G or $350 off a OnePlus 7T (knocking its price to just $149.99) when you add a new line.

Sources: iPhone deals, Free Android phone offer, Galaxy S20 deal, OnePlus offers