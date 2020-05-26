Three new LG and Motorola phones launching at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Sprint

T-Mobile is starting the week off by introducing a trio of new smartphones.

The LG Stylo 6, LG K51 LTE, and Moto G Stylus are coming to T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. The two LG phones will be available at all three operators while the Moto G Stylus is hitting Metro shelves.

First up, the LG Stylo 6 (above) will launch at T-Mobile and Sprint this Friday, May 29, followed by a release at Metro by T-Mobile on June 10.

T-Mobile customers can get it for $0 down and $10.50 per month for 24 months ($252 full retail) while Sprint customers will pay $25 down and $5 per month on an 18-month Sprint Flex lease. Metro pricing will be announced at a later date.

One of the highlight features of the LG Stylo 6 is its built-in stylus, which you can use to doodle or just quickly jot down notes on the phone’s 6.8-inch 2460×1080 display. The triple rear camera setup on the LG Stylo 6 includes a 13MP main sensor, 5MP ultra wide cam, and a 5MP depth sensor.

Other notable specs of the LG Stylo 6 include a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a microSD slot that supports cards up to 2TB, and a 4000mAh battery. There’s also a 13MP front camera for your selfie needs, a USB-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm jack for headphones.

The LG K51 LTE is available from Metro by T-Mobile today for $189.99 or free when you switch to Metro. It’ll launch at T-Mobile on May 29 at a price of $0 down and $7.75 per month for 24 months ($186 full retail), and Sprint customers will be able to get it this summer for a price that’ll be announced later.

The spec list for the LG K51 includes a 6.5-inch 1560×720 display and a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP main cam, 5MP wide angle camera, and 2MP depth sensor to help with portrait mode shots. There’s also a 13MP selfie camera.

Inside the K51, LG has packed a 2.0Ghz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a microSD slot, and a 4000mAh battery. There are USB-C and 3.5mm ports here, too.

Finally, Motorola’s Moto G Stylus is now available at Metro by T-Mobile for $239.99, but you can get it for free when you switch to Metro.

Like the LG Stylo 6, the Moto G Stylus comes with a built-in stylus. You can pop it out and the Moto Note app will launch, even if your phone is locked, so you can quickly jot down notes when needed.

Around back the Moto G Stylus has a triple rear camera array that includes a 48MP main camera that uses Quad Pixel binning tech to produce 12MP photos plus a 16MP ultra wide cam with a 117-degree field of view that doubles as an action camera, letting you shoot ultra wide angle videos while holding the camera vertically. There’s a 2MP macro camera for close-up shots, too.

Motorola has also equipped the Moto G Stylus with a 6.4-inch 2300×1080 display that has a 16MP selfie camera living in its notch. The phone is powered by a combination of a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 4000mAh battery, and there’s 128GB of storage built-in plus a microSD slot so you can add cards up to 512GB. And just like the two new LG phones, this Moto has a USB-C port for charging plus a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Thanks, Kolio and Ben!

Sources: T-Mobile, LG Stylo 6 (T-Mobile), LG K51 (T-Mobile), LG K51 (Metro by T-Mobile), Moto G Stylus (Metro by T-Mobile)