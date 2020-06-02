T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro security update now rolling out
OnePlus 7 Pro owners, it’s time to update.
T-Mobile is pushing a software update to its OnePlus 7 Pro this week that bumps the phone to version 10.0.4.GM31CB. As for what’s included with this 270MB update, T-Mobile’s update page for the OnePlus 7 Pro appears to have gone missing, but here’s what’s mentioned in the update itself:
- Updated Android security patch to April 2020
- General improvement and fixes
A few TmoNews readers have chimed in to say that this update hit their devices, so if you’ve got a OnePlus 7 Pro, you should see it on your phone soon if you haven’t already updated. If you’d prefer to check for the update manually, you can do so by launching the Settings app and tapping on System > System update > Check for update.
Thanks Kolio, Fairuse, and Saul!