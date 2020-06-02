T-Mobile Tuesdays offering 3 months of Google’s Stadia Pro free

Last week we learned that T-Mobile would be giving out deals like a free Redbox rental and a Reebok discount this Tuesday. Now T-Mo has added another T-Mobile Tuesdays deal that you can score today.

T-Mobile customers can now get 3 months of Google’s Stadia Pro gaming service for free. New Google Stadia users can load up the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on their Android or iOS device to claim their free 3-month subscription.

Stadia is Google’s new service that lets you play video games by streaming them to your compatible phone, to a desktop or laptop running the Chrome browser, or to your TV using a Chromecast Ultra. This means that you don’t need a dedicated console or gaming PC to play. Depending on which device you’re playing on, you can use either a dedicated Stadia controller, a keyboard and mouse combo, or Xbox/PS4/Switch Pro controller.

There are lots of major games available for purchase in Google Stadia, like Doom Eternal, Rage 2, NBA 2K20, The Division 2, and Mortal Kombat 11. Stadia Pro subscribers get access to several different games for free, including titles like Destiny 2, PUBG, and Steamworld Dig 2.

Other benefits of a Stadia Pro include the ability to play games at up to 4K resolution and support for both HDR and 5.1 surround sound when youre playing on a TV.

Stadia Pro is normally priced at $9.99 per month.

Google is currently offering a free 2-month Stadia Pro subscription to users, so T-Mobile customers are getting an extra free month on top of that. If you’ve got an interest in gaming and want to take Google Stadia for a spin, launch the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on your phone and claim your offer!

Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays