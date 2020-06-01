Apple now rolling out iOS 13.5.1 and watchOS 6.2.6 software updates
Google’s Pixels aren’t the only phones getting an update today, because Apple has released updates for the iPhone and iPad, too.
iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 are now available. These are smaller updates than the iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 releases that came out a couple weeks ago, and the only change called out by Apple is that they contain “important security updates”.
As usual, you can grab your device’s new update by going into Settings > General > Software Update.
Apple Watch owners have a second update to download today. watchOS 6.2.6 is also available now and it too brings “important security updates.” You can get it by launching the Watch app on your iPhone and tapping on General > Software Update.