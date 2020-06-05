Moto E introduced by Motorola, and it’s coming to T-Mobile and Metro

Following the recent launch of the Moto G Stylus at Metro by T-Mobile, Motorola confirmed today that it’s got another new phone headed for both T-Mo and Metro.

The Moto E is Motorola’s latest affordable Android handset. It’s got a 6.2-inch 1520×720 display and a 5MP selfie cam on its front, and around back there’s a fingerprint reader and a dual camera setup that includes a 13MP main cam and a 2MP depth camera to help add blur effects to your shots.

Packed into the Moto E’s case is an octa-core Snapdragon 632 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, and a microSD card slot. There’s a 3550mAh battery that Motorola says will get you up to 2 days of battery life on a single charge, too. And all of that is packed into a body that’s water repellent.

Other notable specs of the Moto E include a 3.5mm headphone jack and Android 10.

The Moto E will launch at both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, but there’s no word yet on when exactly that’ll happen. A universally unlocked model of the Moto E is available for pre-order today, June 5, and it’ll launch on June 12. Pricing is set at $149.99 and it’ll be available from Motorola as well as Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Amazon.

Also announced by Motorola today is the Moto G Fast. It’s not coming to T-Mobile or Metro like the Moto G is, but it will be available unlocked from Motorola, Best Buy, B&H, Walmart, and Amazon. Pricing for the Moto G Fast is $199.99 and it’s also available for pre-order today ahead of a launch on June 12.

The Moto G Fast has a slightly larger display than the Moto E, packing a 6.4-inch 1560×720 screen, and it’s got a Snapdragon 665 processor with 3GB of RAM. There’s 32GB of built-in storage here as well as a microSD card slot.

The triple rear camera system on the Moto G Fast includes a 16MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture plus an 8MP ultra wide cam with 118-degree field of view and a 2MP macro camera for close-up photos. The selfie camera on the Moto G Fast is an 8MP sensor, and it’s located in a hole-punc in the upper left corner of the screen.

Motorola has given the Moto G Fast a slightly bigger 4000mAh battery that includes 10W fast charging support and is also able to get you up to 2 days of battery life on a single charge. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack included here, too, as well as a rear fingerprint reader, water repellent case, and Android 10.

