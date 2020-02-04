National Advertising Division takes issue with claims in T-Mobile’s TVision ad

T-Mobile has been called out for some of the claims it made in an advertisement for its TVision home television service.

The National Advertising Division, part of the Better Business Bureau, has recommended that T-Mobile discontinue some of the claims it made in a previous TVision ad. The claims were challenged by Charter Communications.

The NAD says that in the TVision ad, T-Mobile described the wiring around a TV set as “a rat’s nest of devices and wires,” but TVision requires the same number of wires as traditional cable TV. Because T-Mobile provided no support for its claim, the NAD recommends that T-Mobile stop making it.

Charter also argued in its challenge that the TVision ad implies that T-Mobile’s service is wireless. The ad shows a set top box with a single wire that’s not prominent, and it’s shown with no wires in product shots. The ad also doesn’t state that TVision is wired, the NAD says, adding that the disclaimer “Home connectivity and connected set top box required” is not clear and conspicuous nor does it communicate that a wired connection is needed.

Another issue that the NAD took with the TVision ad is when it said all cable companies have a “crappy cable interface.” The NAD says that T-Mobile provided no info about the interfaces of those other cable companies and that “the denigrating claim is not truthful, accurate, and narrowly drawn”.

T-Mobile also makes a reference to “outdated technology” in its TVision ad. However, the NAD believes that that is in reference to the “rat’s nest of devices” and “crappy cable interface” claims, which the group believe are unsubstantiated. And so the NAD has recommended that T-Mobile discontinue the “outdated technology” claim.

The NAD also recommended that T-Mobile also discontinue the claim that other cable providers have “abysmal” and “crappy” customer service. T-Mobile based those claims on ASCI Reports that measure customer satisfaction with cable providers and their call centers, but there was no mention of TVision’s customer service.

The NAD also said that T-Mobile couldn’t use the customer service ratings for its wireless service to show that consumers would be happy with TVision’s customer service.

T-Mobile has agreed to comply with the NAD’s recommendations. “TVision is a relatively new product and its manner of delivery and other features and services available to TVision customers are evolving, as is our advertising for the service. We appreciate NAD’s recognition of this fact,” T-Mobile explained.

TVision launched in April 2019 in eight metro areas: Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Longmont, CO. T-Mo said when TVision launched that it would arrive in more markets later in 2019, but today T-Mobile confirmed to me that those eight markets are where TVision is currently available.

Source: National Advertising Division

  • TrentonKnew

    Hella petty. Considering cable requires a coax feed, that’s +1 wire for that. I would fight it

    • Bryan A Corrigan

      It appears that the TVision box requires an Ethernet cable, so the required cables are the same.

  • Google Sony Android OS

    So, has this been axed for future deployments, and expansion to new markets? Any updates with future deployments…Seems like every uncarrier or quarter nothing on this promise…

  • rosedawg

    I had high hope for this originally when it was first announced. Tmobile dropped the ball with this though. If they want to get in there and be a true uncarrier they’d 100 percent copy Playstation Vue (PS VUE) and and rebrand as TVue and advertise/market the helloout of it as an available service to anyone and everyone.

    I’m not looking for additional set top boxes anymore. I want to use my existing devices and download an app and voila, just works. Phone, tablet, gaming system, smart TV, whatever.

    Take it on the go, multiple individual steams at the same time (at least 5 at a time). I don’t want to be anchored to the house.

    I could go on and on.

    Absolutely loved PS VUE and all of its features and devastated that it is gone. Now with Hulu Live TV (second place compared to ps vue) tmobile better come in with something absolutely mind blowing. If that’s all they have in their commercial then they don’t.

  • Mike

    I’ve tried Sling, Hulu Live, Directv Now, and YouTube TV. The best one IMO is YouTube TV even though the cost is steep you get pretty much everything including local channels. Directv Now was the worst it had a lot of service issues. Sling UI is crappy and it has no local channels but it’s priced right for most ppl needs.

