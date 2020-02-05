T-Mobile customers can get a free magenta drink tumbler next Tuesday

T-Mobile has revealed what it’s got in store for next week’s T-Mo Tuesday giveaways and, as expected, there’s a new piece of T-Mobile swag coming.

T-Mo customers can get a free T-Mobile drink tumbler next Tuesday, February 11th. It’s magenta-colored and features the T-Mobile logo printed on the side, and we heard last week that it’s made of aluminum.

Also coming next week is a $4 movie ticket to see Sonic the Hedgehog, a new movie that’s launching on February 14th. This deal will be available through Atom Tickets.

Soothe will be offering a $40 massage credit through T-Mobile Tuesdays next week, and Shell will offer $0.10 off per gallon of gas. You’ll be able to get up to 40% off hotels through Booking.com, too, and Live Nation will offer a chance at reserved tickets to Post Malone.

There’s no word yet on whether T-Mobile Tuesdays will have a contest next week, but you can still enter this week’s contest if you haven’t already. You’ll need to watch a brief trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and click on the rings to earn an entry.

The grand prize winner of this week’s contest will get a $1,000 Atom Tickets credit plus a check for $428 to cover taxes and other expenses.

Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays