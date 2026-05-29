T-Mobile’s New USGA Deal Could Make Big Golf Events Run More Smoothly

T-Mobile is getting more involved in live sports, this time through a new multi-year deal with the United States Golf Association. The carrier has been named the Official 5G Network Partner of the U.S. Women’s Open, the U.S. Open and other USGA championships, with plans to support everything from rules decisions to ticket scanning and fan perks.

As announced by the Un-carrier, the partnership will introduce the USGA’s first mobile Rules Review system. That matters because golf officials are spread across the course instead of working from one fixed sideline area. With T-Mobile’s 5G-connected devices and a dedicated network slice, officials will be able to review video and communicate with each other in real time while play continues.

T-Mobile says its network will also be used behind the scenes at the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Open. That includes helping power ticket scanning and some point-of-sale terminals, which could make entry and purchases easier for fans on site. The USGA content team will also use T-Mobile’s network slicing setup to upload and share photos quickly from around the course.

The rollout starts with this year’s U.S. Women’s Open at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, and the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. T-Mobile is also tying the deal to customer perks.

On 2 June, members can claim two complimentary gallery tickets to the U.S. Women’s Open at the main ticket office by showing their Magenta Pass, while supplies last.

At both Open events, T-Mobile members and their guests will also be able to visit the Member Benefits Hub for giveaways, food and beverage vouchers, lawn chairs and wristbands for reserved grandstand seating.