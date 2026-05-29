T-Life Faces Fresh Backlash as T-Mobile Users Question Their Privacy

T-Mobile customers are facing a new reason to be wary of the carrier’s T-Life app. A fresh allegation, highlighted this week, claims the app may be collecting customer data for advertising purposes in ways that many users find unsettling.

According to PhoneArena, the concern comes from a Reddit user who said they previously worked at Vistar Media, the ad tech company T-Mobile agreed to buy last year. The report says T-Mobile is allegedly selling customer data gathered through T-Life, while also making it difficult for users to meaningfully opt out.

That lines up with a complaint many T-Mobile users have already raised. The report alleged that the app has a “Decline” button for data-sharing permissions, but the prompt reportedly keeps coming back, pressuring people to accept. The app also asks for permission to use device and network usage data to help create products and improve third-party advertising.

The issue is not just about data collection. It is also about choice. As noted in the report, T-Life is hard to avoid if you want to manage your T-Mobile account, which makes the app feel less optional than many other services that ask for similar permissions.

T-Mobile had not responded at the time of the report. For now, the story is likely to add to growing frustration among subscribers who already see T-Life as more intrusive than helpful.

Source: PhoneArena