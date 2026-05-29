T-Mobile Fiber Appears to Suffer Widespread Disruption
If your home internet has been acting up, you may not be the only one dealing with it. A wave of T-Mobile Fiber customers appears to have run into service problems, with user reports pointing to a broader outage rather than isolated issues.
As reported by Android Authority, complaints started showing up at around 1:00 AM ET and climbed sharply through the morning. The report says the issue peaked at about 8:00 AM ET, when Downdetector logged more than 850 reports.
The same report says the outage looked to be concentrated mainly on the East Coast, based on Downdetector’s heat map. While the number of complaints later dropped, hundreds of reports were still coming in, which suggested the issue had not been fully fixed at the time of writing.
For customers, the main takeaway is simple: if your T-Mobile Fiber connection went down overnight or this morning, it may be part of a wider problem. The report said it would continue watching the situation and update its story once T-Mobile’s fiber network is fully back online.
Source: Android Authority