Customer Says T-Mobile Wouldn’t Sell a Replacement iPhone in Store

A new report is putting a spotlight on the real-world friction some T-Mobile customers may face as the carrier pushes more transactions into its T-Life app. In this case, a customer whose iPhone 13 stopped working said a trip to a T-Mobile store for a replacement device ended with an unexpected suggestion: go buy the phone from Apple instead.

As reported by PhoneArena, the customer temporarily moved their SIM into an older iPhone 7 after the iPhone 13 died, then went to a T-Mobile store planning to purchase a new iPhone.

The problem, according to the report, was that the older backup phone could not run T-Life because the app requires iOS 17 or later. The store employees declined to complete the sale and told the customer to visit an Apple Store instead.

The report also points to comments from people identified as T-Mobile reps on Reddit, where some claimed store workers can get penalized if customers are not pushed through the app-based process or if sales do not meet certain accessory and performance targets. Another commenter quoted in the story said the store could have sold the phone, but chose not to because it was not worth the hit to metrics.

That account lands at an awkward time for T-Mobile. Earlier, there was a leaked timeline suggesting T-Life may soon handle nearly all upgrades and add-a-line requests, with those changes reportedly expected to ramp up starting August 1.

If both reports reflect where things are heading, the bigger concern is simple: when a customer walks into a T-Mobile store needing immediate help, they may still be told the real transaction has to happen somewhere else.

Source: PhoneArena