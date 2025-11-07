T-Mobile Makes Switching Easy with Four Free Phones on Basic Plan

T-Mobile is rolling out its biggest holiday promotion, and it’s surprisingly straightforward. New customers who switch from AT&T or Verizon can walk away with four free phones and four lines of service for just $100 a month (that’s $25 per line) without trading in their old devices.

The deal lets families choose between four iPhone 16 or Galaxy S24 devices completely free when they sign up for the carrier’s entry-level Essentials plan. What makes this offer stand out is that it doesn’t require the usual trade-in that most carrier deals demand. You simply need to switch carriers and activate four new lines.

The company is also offering exclusive deals across its family of brands. Metro by T-Mobile customers can snag a free iPhone 16e when they bring their number over, or get unlimited 5G for $25 monthly with no activation fees if they keep their current device.

Mint Mobile is sweetening the pot with up to $600 off Google Pixel 10 phones or $450 off Galaxy S25 devices when bundled with an unlimited plan. New Mint customers can also grab unlimited data for just $15 monthly regardless of which plan length they choose.

Business customers aren’t left out either. T-Mobile for Business is offering four free phones—your choice of iPhone 16 or Galaxy S24—plus four lines for $100 monthly on their CoreMobile plan with an eligible trade-in.

Beyond phones, T-Mobile is pushing its home internet service with a $300 prepaid Mastercard for new 5G Home Internet customers, plus a five-year price guarantee. Those who opt for T-Mobile Fiber get a 10-year price lock.

The deals extend to tablets, smartwatches, and accessories. Customers can get devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 or Google Pixel Watch 3 free with a qualifying watch line, and tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G come free when adding a tablet line on select plans.

All deals require 24 monthly bill credits, and customers need to maintain active service in good standing. If you cancel early or pay off the device before the credits finish, you’ll owe the remaining balance. Most promotions are available now through T-Mobile stores, online, or the T-Life app.