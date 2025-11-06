Metro by T-Mobile Slashes Insurance Prices With New $3 Monthly Plan

Metro by T-Mobile customers looking for phone insurance just got a more affordable option. The carrier is rolling out a revamped protection program with three coverage tiers starting at just $3 per month, a significant drop from its previous $5 entry point.

According to Android Authority, the new Metro Protection plans replace the carrier’s old Premium Handset Protection program, which was provided through Assurant. The overhaul brings lower prices and additional features that could make protecting your device less of a financial burden.

The Basic tier costs $3 monthly and covers one claim per year for damage, loss, or theft, with service fees between $20 and $275. If your phone stops working due to mechanical issues, you’ll get unlimited claims at no extra charge. The Advanced plan doubles to $6 per month and bumps coverage to five claims annually, with lower deductibles for repairs. This tier also includes screen fixes for $20-$29 and throws in McAfee security software plus tech support.

The top-tier Complete plan costs $10 monthly and offers unlimited claims across all categories, with the lowest fees—just $10 to $90 for damage repairs. It includes everything from the lower tiers plus Scam Shield Premium to help block unwanted calls.

One standout feature across the Advanced and Complete plans is same-day screen repair service, which could save you from days without your phone. Whether these new plans deliver on their promises remains to be seen, but the pricing structure makes insurance more accessible for budget-conscious customers.

