T-Mobile’s Holiday Sale: Get Four Free Samsung Galaxy Phones When You Switch

T-Mobile is getting a head start on holiday shopping by rolling out major promotions across its family of brands, including deals that don’t require customers to trade in their old devices. The carrier announced these early holiday offers on November 6, targeting both new and existing customers.

According to T-Mobile’s announcement, the standout promotion lets families switching to the carrier grab four Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones at no cost without trading in their old phones. New customers who sign up for four lines on T-Mobile’s Essentials plan will pay just $25 per line monthly with AutoPay, totaling $100 per month plus taxes and fees. The phones are paid off through 24 monthly bill credits.

Beyond the headline deal, T-Mobile is offering its usual array of trade-in promotions. Customers on the premium Experience Beyond plan can get a free Samsung Galaxy S25+ or up to $1,000 off other Galaxy S25 models when they trade in eligible devices in any condition. Similar trade-in deals are available for Google’s Pixel 10 phones and Motorola’s razr lineup, including the crystal-studded Swarovski edition.

T-Mobile is also launching its new Revvl 8 Pro phone on November 13, which comes with a Qualcomm processor, AMOLED screen, and compatibility with T-Mobile’s satellite connectivity service. The phone will be available for free through bill credits at both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

The carrier’s prepaid brands are joining the sale too. Mint Mobile is temporarily offering its unlimited plan for $15 monthly regardless of whether customers buy 3, 6, or 12-month plans. Metro by T-Mobile is introducing a simplified $40 monthly plan that includes all taxes and fees starting November 13. Ultra Mobile is advertising its “Best Deal Ever” with up to 50% off annual plans.

For accessories, T-Mobile is giving away free earbuds with phone purchases and offering 25% off when customers buy three or more items like cases or chargers. Smartwatches are also part of the promotion, with the Google Pixel Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch8 available free when adding a watch line.

Home internet customers aren’t left out either. New subscribers to T-Mobile’s 5G home internet All-In plan can get a $300 prepaid Mastercard, while fiber internet customers in select areas can access discounted multi-gigabit plans with extended price guarantees.

These promotions are available now through T-Mobile’s website and the T-Life app, with some offers starting in mid-November.