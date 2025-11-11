CNN Partners With T-Mobile for Live Mobile News Broadcasting

T-Mobile has landed CNN as a major customer for its new SuperMobile business plan, turning reporters’ smartphones into mobile broadcasting studios. The partnership gives CNN journalists specialized network features designed to keep them connected during breaking news coverage, even in remote locations across the United States.

T-Mobile’s, SuperMobile combines three key technologies: prioritized network access through what’s called “network slicing,” built-in security features, and satellite connectivity when cellular towers aren’t available.

The satellite component, called T-Satellite, uses over 650 satellites to provide coverage anywhere reporters can see the sky, offering access to maps, weather updates, and navigation even where traditional cell service doesn’t reach.

CNN journalists will use the service to stream live video directly from their phones during major news events. The footage will appear across CNN’s website, mobile app, and its recently launched streaming subscription service. Instead of waiting for traditional broadcast trucks to arrive, reporters can go live almost immediately from wherever news is happening.

The SuperMobile plan uses T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced network to automatically allocate more resources for data-heavy tasks like livestreaming or uploading large video files. It also includes a “Threat Protect” security feature that works in the background to keep communications private, even when journalists connect through public Wi-Fi networks.

For CNN, the technology represents a shift toward faster, mobile-first reporting that matches how audiences increasingly consume news through video on their phones. The partnership makes CNN one of the first major news organizations to rely on this type of enterprise-grade mobile connectivity for field reporting.