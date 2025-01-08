Here’s How You Can Redeem T-Mobile’s Hulu On Us Perk in 2025

Last year, T-Mobile made headlines when it offered Hulu On Us as an added perk to Go5G subscribers. Since then, lots of changes have been implemented leading up to the most recent rumors that leaked in December. Now that a new year has started, these new changes are already in place.

As shared by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile’s Hulu On Us perk will now be available directly on T-Mobile billing. Customers who have added a Hulu subscription to their plan will also be losing access to this add-on unless T-Mobile is used as a payment method.

Most importantly, the new change affects who is now eligible for the freebie. Instead of the original availability to Go5G customers, T-Mobile’s Hulu On Us perk will now be offered to Go5G Next customers. This free perk also comes with ads instead of the ad-free option.

If you are a Go5G Next customer, redeeming the freebie isn’t exactly as easy as counting 1-2-3. It will depend on when you became a Go5G Next customer:

Accounts opened after December 4, 2024: Check your add-ons page to enable the perk

Check your add-ons page to enable the perk Accounts opened before December 4, 2024: T-Mobile is provisioning accounts that are eligible for the perk. Unfortunately, processing can take up to 10 days to see if your account is ready to receive the free perk. You can check by visiting this link or the T Life app.

If you find that the “On Us” option is not appearing on your account, the best thing you can do right now is to wait up to 10 days for it to update. If it doesn’t appear on January 17, you may not be eligible for the offer anymore. This means you should reach out to customer support and have the freebie added to your account manually.

