Mint Mobile Makes $250K Contribution for GivingTuesday
Mint Mobile customers, give yourselves a pat on the back for simply being a continuous customer of the wireless company. Earlier this week, the company announced that it donated the earnings it made on GivingTuesday (December 3) to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
According to the release, Mint Mobile made a total contribution amounting to $250,000. Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of the company, released a video explaining the initiative. The Deadpool actor said:
“I’ve been called the modern-day Danny Thomas… by absolutely no one. However I have always admired his work, especially St. Jude. Mint and I are so proud to support GivingTuesday and this amazing place.”
The facility is renowned for its efforts in researching and treating childhood cancer, along with other life-threatening diseases. Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC (an organization that raises funds and awareness for the hospital), has reached out to show appreciation to Reynolds, Mint Mobile, and its customers.
“Because of generous donations like this, St. Jude can continue to find cures and save the lives of children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases while staying true to our foundational promise that no family will receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so families can focus on helping their child.”
To know more about this initiative, visit Mint Mobile’s website.
Source: T-Mobile