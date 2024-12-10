T-Mobile Releasing New 5G Internet Plans This Week
T-Mobile has made changes to its 5G internet options. The best part about this is that there will be a streaming bundle available to its priciest plan. Also, the Un-carrier has a new mid-tier option.
Starting December 11th, T-Mobile will be offering new plans that start at $50 per month with an autopay discount. Mostly, the prices will be consistent with the previous 5G Home Internet options offered by T-Mobile for new customers. Existing customers, however, won’t have access to huge discounts.
The new plans, as shared by The Verge, look like this:
- T-Mobile Rely Internet Plan (New): $50 per month for new customers, $35 per month for existing customers. This plan now includes a previous-gen 5G router.
- T-Mobile Amplified Internet Plan: $60 per month for new customers with autopay, $40 with a T-Mobile voice line. This comes with the newest 5G Gateway.
- T-Mobile All-In Internet Plan: $70 per month for new customers, $55 per month with voice line. This plan includes Hulu (with ads) and Paramount Plus Essential.
A spokesperson for T-Mobile says “There are no changes for existing customers.”
The new 5G internet plans will go live on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.
Source: The Verge