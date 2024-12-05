Report: T-Mobile Waives DCC for New Devices
T-Mobile customers are in for a treat as the Un-carrier waives activation fees for new devices.
A Reddit user (via PhoneArena) shared that “T-Mobile stores have exempted all postpaid activations.” This means that you don’t have to pay the one-time $35 Device Connection Charge (DCC). The best part is that you can stack this promotion with other T-Mobile offers, such as a BOGO deal or discounted line.
It’s important to note that only the DCC will be waived. You will still need to pay for service and other fees. The offer only appears to apply in stores.
There’s no mention of an end date for the offer, but it’s a good deal, especially if you’re planning to open a new line, upgrade your device, or switch to T-Mobile.
Source: PhoneArena