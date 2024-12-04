Report: New Changes Coming to T-Mobile’s Hulu On Us Perk

For years, wireless carriers in the US have offered digital subscriptions as a perk to draw in their customers. It was always a good deal to have a free Netflix subscription along with your mobile plan.

Through the years, however, things have changed. In early 2024 alone, T-Mobile changed its ad-free Netflix On Us subscription perk to Netflix Standard with ads. Of course, this frustrated a lot of customers, especially those who have been a customer since the time T-Mobile first offered the freebie. Instead of reverting the perk to its ad-free version, T-Mobile added a Hulu On Us perk (with ads) to the free subscriptions they had.

Unfortunately, it looks like T-Mobile will be making changes to this freebie once the year ends. The Mobile Report obtained internal documents revealing how the perk will change in 2025.

While it didn’t share the documents outright, the publication noted that the Hulu On Us perk will be offered via T-Mobile billing. This means that customers who subscribed to Hulu via T-Mobile’s On Us perk will lose their subscription unless they use T-Mobile as a payment method on their account so they can continue using Hulu with ads.

And unlike the Netflix perk, T-Mobile customers do not have an option to upgrade to an ad-free option and just pay for the difference. Customers who also added the Disney+ add-on will be required to remove this so they can continue getting Hulu with ads for free.

Here’s a summary of the free perks that customers get from T-Mobile:

Go5G Next: Hulu with Ads, Apple TV+, Netflix Standard with Ads

Netflix Standard with Ads Essentials and Essentials Saver: None

Grandfathered plans with Netflix Standard before January 2024 will continue to have access to Netflix Standard with Ads and Hulu with Ads.

While the new changes are said to go into effect today, December 4, existing customers don’t need to take action until January 7, 2025.

Source: The Mobile Report