T-Mobile Gives Customers Code to Experience a “Space Selfie”

Have you ever dreamed of going to outer space? Unless you’ve got billions of dollars to burn, you can likely keep it at that– a dream. A seat on a suborbital trip from Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo or Blue Origin’s New Shepard will cost you between $250,000 to $500,000. And if you’d like to go further than that, you’d have to spend over $50 million per seat. And here we are complaining about $382 plane tickets for a domestic flight!

Thankfully, T-Mobile is letting you experience this moment with the help of Mark Rober, a YouTuber with a channel on engineering.

As The Mobile Report shared, the YouTuber has spent the last three years working on a “Sat Gus” satellite with his team. This satellite is “designed to enter orbit and take pictures of a Google Pixel with people’s selfies displayed on it.” The background of the selfie will be the Earth. What’s even better is that you can schedule your selfie pic while the satellite is overhead your location.

SpaceX is launching the satellite in January 2025. Months after its launch, the selfie technology will be able to start taking photos. T-Mobile has sponsored the space selfie project and is giving its customers a free code to subscribe to CrunchLabs so you can get your space selfie.

The free code can be redeemed on the T Life app and is just one of the freebies you can get from the T-Mobile Tuesdays program. The code is already live on the T Life app.

Once you have a code, you can redeem your space selfie on this website. While this free perk doesn’t necessarily give you a seat on board an aircraft bound for space, it does give you some way to live the moment and share it on social media.

Source: The Mobile Report