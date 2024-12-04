T-Mobile Names Inola High School as Winner of Friday Night 5G Lights Competition
After months of hosting its Friday Night 5G Lights competition, T-Mobile has awarded its winner: Inola High School from Inola, Oklahoma.
The contest earned more than 1,700 high school participants aiming for a shot at the grand prize worth $2 million, which would transform its high school football field into a new stadium.
With the announcement, Inola High School has earned a $100,000 grant for the school, weight room from GronkFitness.com, a new teched-out scoreboard, consultation with football field experience experts, 5G network upgrades package, and an epic tailgate party celebration with live music and a 5G-powered halftime drone show.
As T-Mobile shares in its announcement, this win is just the beginning for Inola High School. A new stadium awaits everyone, which will be unveiled in 2025.
Due to the success of the contest, T-Mobile has announced its plan to host another contest in 2025 to give more schools and communities a chance to compete for this big win.
You can learn more about this contest here.