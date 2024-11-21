T-Mobile Unveils Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals
It’s that time of the year once again as shoppers are gearing up for the biggest shopping event in the US. In line with this, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile has unveiled its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals; featuring the latest devices.
Here are some of the hottest deals that you can get for a limited time period:
Smartphones:
- Free iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, Samsung Galaxy S24+, and more when you add a line or trade in an eligible device on Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next (note: iPhone 16 Pro trade only).
- Free iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 and more when adding a line or trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus / Go5G Next or Go5G Business Plus / Go5G Business Next (note: iPhone 16 trade only).
- Free iPhone 14 when switching to T-Mobile and adding a line on most plans.
Other Devices:
- Free Samsung Galaxy Watch7 40mm (or Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm for just $79.99) when adding a qualifying watch line.
- $400 off iPad 10th Gen 64GB OR $250 off iPad Mini A17 Pro when adding a tablet line on a qualifying plan.
- Free JBL Clip 5 when picking up a Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9 — a T-Mobile exclusive!
If you need to get a new phone right now, T-Mobile is already offering four free iPhone 16 or Samsung Galaxy S24 devices when you trade in an eligible device and switch to four voice lines for $100 per month.
Meanwhile, for Metro by T-Mobile, you can get these deals for Black Friday:
- Free Samsung Galaxy A35 5G when bringing your number over to Metro Flex Plus.
- iPhone 12 and Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm for just $99.99 when signing up for Metro Flex Plus and adding a qualifying watch line.
- Free iPhone 12 when signing up for Metro Flex Plus. With this plan, customers get a free iPhone 12 when they join and can upgrade as soon as every year with Metro’s best deals on select devices!
- Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40mm for just $149.99 when adding a smartwatch line.
You can get more details about these deals here.