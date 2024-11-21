T-Mobile Managed to Stop a Cyber Attack in Time
We’ve long heard of stories of wireless carriers getting hacked and discovering it too late. This time, however, it’s time to give credit where it is due: T-Mobile was able to catch a cyberattack in progress and shut it down before customer records could be accessed.
As reported by Bloomberg, the Un-carrier got to detect suspicious activity. True enough, they caught the cyber criminals before they had a chance to further infiltrate the network.
While there hasn’t been any mention of the date of the breach or the group behind it, The Verge pinpointed that the wireless carrier was recently attacked by a group of Chinese hackers called Salt Typhoon. The hackers targeted several US telecom companies, such as Verizon, Lumen ISPs, and T-Mobile. The group also attacked the campaigns of the two presidential candidates. China, however, denied being involved in such attacks.
It’s good to see T-Mobile being proactive in noticing suspicious activity on their systems. This is definitely a huge step up from the massive breaches that the carrier encountered in the past years. So, kudos, T-Mobile!
Source: Bloomberg