T-Mobile Customers Experience SIM Activation Glitch Over the Weekend

Over the weekend, a number of T-Mobile customers shared their experience of having difficulty activating their SIM cards. The customers turned to social media channels, X and Reddit, to voice out their concerns. And as it turns out, a glitch is affecting the activation of both eSIMs and physical SIM cards.

One of the customers who voiced out their frustrations shared that a T-Mobile employee from a store shared that the issue should be fixed by “tonight or tomorrow.” The customers have already informed T-Mobile about the problem. Since this glitch is as bad as an outage, some customers may not be able to make/receive calls or send/receive text messages.

As PhoneArena shared, a couple of people who claimed to be employees of the Un-carrier said that this was a nationwide problem. They also promised that it should be fixed soon. T-Mobile hasn’t acknowledged the issue so we don’t know for sure whether this has been fixed by now.

Hopefully, if you experienced the same problem over the weekend, it should be fixed already. If not, make sure to leave a comment so we can get T-Mobile to take action.

