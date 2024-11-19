Select T-Mobile Customers Are Getting a Free Phone Upgrade

According to a report, T-Mobile has offered select customers a phone replacement for free. This is part of the Un-carrier’s move to change Band 71 devices to its 5G equivalent, N71. In rural areas, this is a network band that can be most utilized since it is often the only signal available for T-Mo customers.

Although T-Mobile’s N71 network is slow, it has the farthest reach, which is suitable for customers in remote areas. To ensure that customers in these areas have uninterrupted service, T-Mo is giving them free phone replacements.

The Mobile Report recently reviewed documents that show how T-Mo has offered a new phone to affected customers. These documents show a promotion that gives users a two-year installment plan with two deals for iPhone users and one option for Android users. These deals include the following:

iPhone users with incompatible devices Option 1: Get up to $830 off a new model when you trade-in a damaged phone

Get up to $830 off a new model when you trade-in a damaged phone iPhone users with incompatible devices Option 2: Get up to $830 off a new model when you trade your old phone

Get up to $830 off a new model when you trade your old phone Android users: Get up to $800 off on a number of devices (including newer models like the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S24)

Unfortunately, these offers are not available to everyone. You must receive an email or text message directly from T-Mobile so you can be eligible for the offer. If you don’t receive one, that means it will not be available for you.

If you get a notification from T-Mobile, you can choose from the available options on T-Mobile’s website.

Source: AndroidAuthority