T-Mobile Has Exciting Plans for F1 Fans Going to Las Vegas This Weekend

T-Mobile is going full throttle for the upcoming FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. While race car fans have something to look forward to on Nov. 21 to 23, T-Mobile is joining in the fun with a 5G fan experience at the race track.

In a press release, T-Mobile revealed some of the exciting things that fans can look forward to at the race. These include the following:

Immersive 5G-Enhanced Camera Views: Fans tuning into the race will enjoy first-person trackside and sweeping aerial views of the race and Las Vegas thanks to new 5G-connected cameras and a 5G-connected drone.

T-Mobile is using 5G network slicing to enhance event operations by powering all point-of-sale and ticketing transactions so fans can seamlessly get into the event and make purchases without delay. The Un-carrier is also unlocking rapid content delivery so photographers can upload and share content with fans at race speed. T-Mobile Zone at Sphere and Exclusive VIP Access for T-Mobile Customers: With nearly 25,000 visitors last year, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere is back and will feature performances from Ludacris, Alesso, OneRepublic and more at the T-Mobile Stage. Plus, T-Mobile customers can enjoy VIP vibes with the best views of all the entertainment and live action on the track at Club Magenta.

If you’re heading to Las Vegas for the racing event, make sure to drop by the T-Mobile Store on the Las Vegas Strip to take a lap around the track using an interactive driving simulator in an augmented reality experience using a full-sized F1 car between Nov. 18-24.

T-Mobile will also be giving away tickets to the race to fans at the store between Nov. 19-20. On Nov. 19, an F1 driver will be making an appearance at the store.

In addition to the T-Mobile Store at the Las Vegas Strip, racing fans can visit the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience from Nov. 22-23 and the Venetian Expo Hall on Nov. 21-23 for a chance to get a custom virtual photo of being behind a McLaren driver suit.

Ahead of the race, T-Mobile also reported that they earned a new award from an Opensignal report. The report named T-Mo as the carrier with the fastest download speeds and the most available 5G network across the event footprint. You can read more about the report here.

Source: T-Mobile