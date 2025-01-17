T-Mobile Starts Notifying Users to Switch to T Life App

T-Mobile’s T Life app has been around for a year already. Ever since it was launched, T-Mo customers had an option to choose between using the original T-Mobile app and T Life app as their daily driver. But for months, it has long been established that the former would be shutting down one day. Well, that day has come and if you haven’t already, it’s time to use the newer T Life app.

As shared by T-Mo users on Reddit, the Un-carrier has sent out a notice to users to delete their T-Mobile app. One user shared:

“​​I received the notification today from T-mobile informing me that the T-life app was now the app to use. It told me to delete the T-mobile app after I install the T-life app.

I deleted the T-mobile app today.”

When the T Life app was first announced, T-Mobile said it would be replacing the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. But when the app got released last year, the features available on the original T-Mobile app (launched 12 years ago) started being available there too. This made some users wonder why T-Mobile decided to launch a newer app in the first place. But soon, it was rumored that the original app would be retired.

If you haven’t made the switch to the T Life app, this new development will no longer allow you to choose which app to use. You’ll have to start downloading the newer app and use it to access your account management tasks and claim your freebies from the rewards program.

Source: PhoneArena